Network Telemetry Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2024

MarketsandMarkets expects the Global Network Telemetry Market size to grow from USD 140 million in 2019 to USD 704 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.1% during the forecast period.

Key and emerging Global Network Telemetry Industry players include Cisco Systems (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Mellanox Technologies (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Barefoot Networks (US), Solarflare Communications (US), and VOLANSYS Technologies (US).

Large enterprises to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By organization size, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Network management in large enterprises enables them to solve their data and network management problems in a better manner. In today’s Information Technology (IT) era, network management solutions and services should be customized and should adhere to the policies of large enterprises. These solutions and services should be self-adaptive and virtualized. Network telemetry solutions and services enable large enterprises to manage their day-to-day network-based business operations.

CSPs to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the network telemetry market by service provider, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Trends in cloud computing are reaching new heights, with growing data consumption and increasing mobility. Consumers and enterprises opt for cloud services for backup and storage, and various other business processes, owing to increased security, mobility scalability, and elasticity, as well as cost efficiency. The cloud infrastructure plays a critical part in the business processes of organizations.

Arista Networks (US) provides software-driven cognitive cloud computing solutions for large scale data centers and campus environments. It has delivered over 20 million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and Extensible Operating System (EOS), an OS that provides single image consistency across hardware platforms. Arista provides products and solutions to more than 5,000 customers with scalable data centers, for Fortune 500 companies and delivers products across the globe through distribution partners and system integrators. The company’s product Arista EOS is a Linux-based network OS with a central state-oriented database that makes the OS inherently self-healing. In May 2019, Arista Networks introduced a new product, the new Arista 7800R family, to support 400G cloud. The product offers new telemetry and intelligence embedded networks to service providers, edge, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Juniper Networks (US) aims at providing networking products, services, and solutions for technologies such as IoT, big data, 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and multi-cloud to bring down their complexity level by providing simpler solutions to its customers. Companies that majorly rely on Juniper Networks for their products and services are content and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), cloud and data center providers, wired and wireless carriers, and cable and satellite operators. In June 2019, Juniper Networks partnered with Microsoft SONiC. According to the partnership, both companies aim at providing cloud providers a simplified and automated switch management platform enhanced by rich routing and deep telemetry innovations.

