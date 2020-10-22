Impact of COVID-19 on UV Cured Adhesive Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global UV Cured Adhesive market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global UV Cured Adhesive market.

UV Cured Adhesive Market- Segments:

Based on the type, the global UV cured adhesive market is segmented into:

Foamed tapes

Non-foamed tapes

Thermally Conductive tapes

Flame Retardant tapes

Universal tapes

Based on the materials type, the global UV cured adhesive market is segmented into:

Ceramic

Composite material

Concrete

Fabric

Glass

Metal

Paper

Plastic

Rubber

Wood

On the basis of region, the UV Cured Adhesive market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key players analyzed in the UV Cured Adhesive market study:

Dymax Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

Dow Corning

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sartomer USA, LLC

3M

Beacon Adhesives, Inc.

ITW Devcon

MasterBond

Avery Dennison Corporation

Denka Company Limited.

