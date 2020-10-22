Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Meniscus Repair Systems Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —Meniscus repair systems is a device intended for use in meniscal repairs and meniscal allograft transplant procedures such as insertion, anchoring or suturing the allograft to the meniscal rim during transplant procedures. A meniscus transplant or repair surgery is performed to repair or replace the damaged or diseased meniscus of the knee.



The rising incidence of diseases such as arthritis, trauma, encountered in sports or other forms of physical exertion, prolonged wear and tear owing to occupational hazards and aggravated by old age. The growing risk factors such as sporting culture and adventure sports such as rugby, old age, sedentary lifestyle, autoimmune diseases and others are driving a large adoption meniscus repair systems among end users.

Meniscus Repair Systems Market: Segmentation

The global meniscus repair systems market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on components, the global meniscus repair systems market is segmented into the following:

Repair Device

Depth Probe

Inserter

Sutures

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global meniscus repair systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centres

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

EU

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa



Meniscus Repair Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global meniscus repair systems market are Ceterix Orthopaedics, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Arcuro Medical ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, Cayenne Medical, Inc., BIOTEK, NuSurface, EBERLE GmbH & Co. KG and others.

