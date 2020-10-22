Neem Extracts Market Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Future Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Neem Extracts Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global neem extracts market to reach around USD 1.32 billion by 2020. The rising demand for neem extracts can be attributed to the increasing end use scope of the product in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agriculture. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the product is expected to boost demand during the forecast period. The backlash of synthetic products and environmental-friendly products are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

The increasing penetration of small players in the market has fragmented the market considerably, in recent years. The availability of raw material and low cost of labor has attracted manufacturers to view Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China, as the manufacturing hub of the product. The key participants of this industry are Trifolio-M GmbH, Agro Extracts Limited, Ozone Biotech, Nikita Agro Industries, PJ Margo, Fortune Biotech, Parker Biotech and Trifolio-M GmbH, and E.I.D. Parry.

Growth Drivers:

The product is widely being used in pharmaceutical drugs, owing to its superior benefits such as reduction in blood clotting, controlling of blood pressure & cholesterol, and improved digestion. The rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals industry is therefore anticipated to boost the product demand during the forecast period.

Neem and its extracts are widely used in the cosmetics industry owing to their properties of ‘zero side effects’. The use of the product in skin care commodities such as body lotions, fairness creams, and hand wash will further augment the product demand during the forecast period. Major FMCG and cosmetics companies, such as Himalaya, Garnier, and Hindustan Unilever, are developing new neem-based products to leverage the growing consumer demand and thereby strengthen their positions in the overall industry.

The personal care products segment is expected to be the key driver during the forecast period. The rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of neem extracts and its zero side effects is expected to augment the growth of this market.

The rising demand for neem extracts from pharmaceutical companies, owing to their anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-oxidant properties, is expected to further boost the product demand during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Biofertilizers

Animal feed

Regional Insight:

The Asia Pacific is the largest market for neem extracts owing to the favorable climate for cultivation, particularly in China, India, and Sri Lanka. These countries are also majorly focused on agriculture, making them potential markets for expansion.

North America and Europe are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to the lack of availability of raw materials and the resultant high pricing. This has created a demand-supply gap in these markets and will restrain the growth of the industry in the regions over the coming years.

