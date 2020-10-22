E-Commerce Platforms | Drivers and Limitations | Features | 360quadrants

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The best e-Commerce platform is a comprehensive software tool that allows merchants to build and manage a digital storefront for their products or services. Because best e-Commerce platforms create a centralized, digital hub for product and customer data, they allow eCommerce businesses to do things like customizing product information, manage web content and layout, allow online transactions to occur, and adjust the platform according to businesses’ online needs.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

e-Commerce Platform: Drivers and Limitations

The international e-Commerce platform market is driven by the software that is user-friendly and also inexpensive for small scale businesses. The price of adding an ecommerce constituent to present business and enter in a newer market falls anywhere between US$ 100 to US$ 150 per month and it allows expansion through online business.

e-commerce is quickly accounting for a larger quantity of the total retail sales in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, customers spent about US$ 194 billion online in 2011. With this kind of consumption and trend, a growing number of small and mid-size companies are taking the online platform for all or some of its operations.

However, higher prices of hybrid and cloud based software and low internet penetration rate in emergent countries are some of the important factors which are likely to restrict the growth of global ecommerce market in the near future.

Features of Best E-Commerce Platforms

Best e-commerce platforms are developed to realize its objective with a variety of features and processes that simplify and assist the many key elements involved in online sales. Here are the features common to e-commerce software:

Automation – The checkout method, including correct price estimation, tariffs, delivery prices, and costs of processing, is automated to give consumers a clear understanding of how much they should pay for products they want to purchase.

Website builder – Best e-commerce platforms can help you create the app from the ground if you don’t have a website. It provides website builder models for the fast development of a professional-looking webpage and marketplace based on the tastes without the need to recruit business developers.

