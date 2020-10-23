Giti’s USA Plant Gains Two Quality Management Certifications

Singapore, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA) Ltd. has received two key quality management certifications for – ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949-2016.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for quality management systems (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) established new technical specifications for automotive sector quality management systems in October 2016 with the implementation of 16949-2016. It is one of the most widely used international standards in the automotive industry, harmonizing the different assessment and certification systems in the global automotive supply chain.

“The amount of hard work by our team members in gaining these two certifications, which is extended to other operations like sales, warehouse and R&D, cannot be over-stated”, described Carole Wilbert, Senior Manager of QA, Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA) Ltd. “It was a Herculean task but well worth it because these two certifications demonstrate to our OE and replacement tire customers that our quality standards are among the best in the world”

Giti’s passenger and light truck tire manufacturing plant in Richburg, SC, started production in Q4 2017, and together with the adjacent Giti Tire R&D Center, produce “American-engineered, American-made” tires for OE and replacement customers throughout North America. Giti and GT Radial brands are manufactured at the plant.

About Giti Tire

Giti Tire Group (headquartered in Singapore) has roots in the tire business going back to 1951 and is now one of the world’s largest tire companies. Giti Tire produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, motorsports teams, tire dealers, and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has eight production centers in three countries, including a newly opened tire factory in South Carolina, USA.

In addition to its wide network and motorsports presence, Giti Tire is also heavily focused on green production and community efforts, including participation in local education and environmental efforts to create a better society.

Find out more at www.giti.com.