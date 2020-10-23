New EP NO Boundaries by Popular Female Rapper Ransom On The Beat Now Available Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Popular female rapper Ransom On The Beat has confirmed release of a new EP titled “NO Boundaries” with six new inspiring tracks. EP “NO Boundaries” is available on major music platforms including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube and YouTube Music. New Extended Play (EP) “NO Boundaries” has become a instant hit with huge number of online followers, views and shares.

In the music industry, EP stands for “extended play record” or simply “extended play.” An extended play, often referred to as an EP, is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single.Contemporary EPs generally contain a minimum of three tracks and maximum of six tracks.

Newly dropped EP “NO Boundaries” includes six new inspirational tracks with titles “Come Thru”, “When I Roll”, “Shawty Wanna Ride”, “In My Zone”, “Drippy” and “Chasing Dreamz”. Before this EP “NO Boundaries”, Ransom has produced and released many popular singles like “Na Na”, “Time Left” and “Imma Make It”. Nat-Ur-Al is a Nostalgic video by Ransom with special appearance from Chuckie from the 90’s Show Rugrats. All her creations are available on major music platforms including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube and YouTube Music. Ransom on the Beat is also featured on other popular worldwide sites like Sound Cloud, Shazm and number one music. She is also very active on social networks like Instagram, FaceBook and twitter engaging with her followers.

She is also planning for a tour. She will soon announce her tour dates. For further information and tour schedules please follow her on her Facebook page or visit her website https://www.ransomonthebeat.com/

About Ransom on the Beat:

Ransom on the Beat is a promising young Artist who moved to LA to chase her dreams. As a young teenager Ransom used music to connect deep within herself and utilized her talent as a venting outlet for others experiencing similar life vibes. As her journey continued she became very versatile! With a variety of styles Ransom can set the vibe right in any occasion! As she continues to chase her dreams, it’s just a matter of time before Ransom On The Beat is the next Hot Topic!!

