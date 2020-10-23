Elite Online Publishing Announces a New Bestselling Book by Author Tracey Greene-Washington

Author Tracey Greene-Washington Hit #1 National Bestseller

With Her New Book

Choosing Purposeful Alignment: The Messy Middle of Transformation

Author Tracey Greene-Washington achieved #1 National Bestseller with her new book Choosing Purposeful Alignment: The Messy Middle of Transformation.

Concord, NC, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Author Tracey Greene-Washington joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her new book, Choosing Purposeful Alignment: The Messy Middle of Transformation, which was released Tuesday, October 20, 2020, by Amazon.com – the #1 place to buy books.

On the day of release, her book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon. Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 National Bestseller on Amazon in SEVEN categories in the US including Organizational Change, Lifespan Development, Business Etiquette, Business Ethics, Business Mentoring & Coaching, Developmental Psychology, and Project Management.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Rise and make intentional choices as you lean into a journey of transformation.

Whether you realize it or not, in this moment you are called into something bigger than yourself that requires the creation of intentional purpose and alignment. In doing so, you inevitably have to navigate the necessary messy middle of change, which is the gap between your current state and your desired purpose.

The messy middle is the space where the painful, often unspoken work takes place. That work you whisper about to your most trusted confidants. The sacred work you often do not prioritize that ultimately moves you from success to significance. But you have to choose it and step into your game-changer posture to position your leadership and leaderful organization to drive innovation and change for the future.

Learn from Tracey’s Journey

“ What If” Questions

Transformation

Defining Moments

Clarity

Audacious Boldness

Through imbalance and dis-ease, and grappling with challenging moments in her personal and professional life, Tracey Greene-Washington survived the messy middle of transformation and emerged as a true game changer who continues to evolve in the work to address complex social change. She takes you through a series of critical “what if” questions to guide you into your game-changer posture, allowing you to rise and make intentional choices as you lean into a journey of transformation, defining moments, clarity, and audacious boldness.

Are you ready for the truth?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

For more than two decades, Tracey Greene-Washington has led high-level initiatives that address complex issues, gaining a reputation as an innovative servant leader who is inspired by futurism and committed to targeting systemic change, taking risk, and accelerating strategic collaboration. As President of Indigo Innovation Group, Tracey serves as a strategic thought partner, advisor, coach and consultant to philanthropic, nonprofit, and public/private sectors.

A powerhouse in strategic change efforts, her work amplifies her commitment to accelerating impact through systems-level approaches to achieving equity for communities at the intersection of community economic development, health, education, and leadership development.

In addition to her systems-level work at Indigo Innovation Group, Tracey is the founder of CoThinkk, a social change philanthropy organization committed to shifting the economic mobility, health, education, and leadership narrative of communities of color in Western North Carolina. Affectionately known as Ms. CoThinkk, Tracey is a change strategist who gracefully helps others navigate complex issues and relationships through strategic investments, network building, and civic discourse.

Tracey is also a TEDx speaker, who delivered an inspiring talk titled “Addressing Complex Change: What If” as a means to support courageous conversations and solutions to social change. In addition, she is co-owner of a local franchise based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A native of Asheville, North Carolina, she holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of South Carolina.

She has been lauded for her leadership and work in the philanthropic and nonprofit sector at Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the National Rural Funders Collaborative, and the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development. Her civic contributions and board service have included NC Early Childhood Foundation, Education North Carolina, the North Carolina Center for Public Policy Research, the Center for Leadership Innovation, and the Southern Rural Development Initiative.

