ESET Middle East Signs Strategic Partnership with Credence Security for The Region

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — ESET Middle East, has signed a new partnership with Credence Security, a leading regional distributor of specialized solutions for cybersecurity, digital forensics and GRC.

According to ESET Middle East, the partnership with Credence Security will open doors to new opportunities and allow larger reach of their solutions to customers across the region. Credence Security’s complimentary portfolio and their technical expertise combined with extensive channel network and strong regional customer base will help further strengthen ESET’s stronghold and market dominance in the endpoint security space.

Demes Strouthos, General Manager, ESET Middle East says, “ESET is the #1 endpoint security provider in the EU and we believe that constant, real-time, multi-layered protection is required to assure the highest level of security. We provide high levels of protection, backed by over 30 years of research, which allows us to stay ahead of malware and by constantly evolving our technologies, we go beyond the use of standard, static signatures. Our unique combination of endpoint-based and cloud-augmented technologies provide the most advanced security on the market. This partnership with Credence Security will act as a value-add for ESET Middle East which will not only involve distribution through their extensive channel network but also extend to other areas such as technical competency and marketing to be perfectly responsive and ready for market needs and channel requirements.”

Given some of the industry-specific vulnerabilities and risks across financial services, healthcare and utilities sectors that need to be bridged with the surge in COVID-19 related scams, Credence Security will work closely with the ESET local team and existing partners to address these security gaps with the ESET Busines Product Suite. In parallel, the company will also look to drive sales of other key ESET solutions such as Cloud Sandboxing, Threat Intelligence and Endpoint Detection and Response.

“Credence Security is constantly looking for partners in the cybersecurity space, that have best-in-breed technology. We recently signed a partnership with ESET for Southern Africa, so this is a natural expansion of our partnership as we look to bring best-of-breed technologies to our partners and customers across the Middle East,” commented Garreth Scott, managing director, Credence Security. “Furthermore, EDR is a growing market in the region — we are seeing an increase in demand from our customers for an EDR solution and as a leader in this space, ESET helps address this gap in our portfolio. Finally, given that their portfolio caters to organizations from the SME sector, all the way to the enterprise, it fits nicely with our go-to-market strategy for the region.”

To ensure Credence Security’s partners in the Middle East, quickly skill up on ESET technology and value proposition, Credence Security will be hosting a partner enablement session on Wednesday, October 21 at 14:00 GST. Titled “The Power of Multi-layered Protection”, the session, led by Shabil Basheer, Presales Engineer at ESET who will deep-dive into the technology behind the ESET Protection Suite, discuss how ESET addresses the spectrum of security concerns from internet security to mobile security, and include a demo of real-world attack scenarios. Partners interested in attending the session can register here https://www.bigmarker.com/credence-security/TA-ESETME

About ESET:

Since 1987, ESET® has been developing record award-winning security software that now helps over 100 million users to Enjoy Safer Technology. Its broad security product portfolio covers all popular platforms and provides businesses and consumers around the world with the perfect balance of performance and proactive protection. The company has a global sales network covering 180 countries, and regional offices in Bratislava, San Diego, Singapore and Buenos Aires. For more information visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

The Company has global headquarters in Bratislava (Slovakia), with regional distribution centers in San Diego (U.S.), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Singapore. ESET has malware research centers in Bratislava, San Diego, Buenos Aires, Singapore, Prague, Košice (Slovakia), Krakow (Poland), Montreal (Canada), Moscow (Russia). ESET Middle East has its regional office in Dubai Internet City and manages an extensive partner network in 11 countries: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan Egypt and Libya. More information is available via www.eset.com/me

About Credence Security:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty distributor, is a leader in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance. Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative ‘value-add’ solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, ESET, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, nCipher, RedSeal and Trustwave, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

