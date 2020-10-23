JK2 honored with three awards for Excellence in Construction

APOPKA, Fla., 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — The JK2 family of companies aims to deliver excellence on every project they complete. Now, they have been honored for five outstanding projects by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Central Florida.

JK2 Construction was honored with two Eagle Awards for its work on the Bigfire restaurant and the TODAY Café, and JK2 Scenic received accolades for its work on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

The companies each also won an Eagle Merit award. JK2 Construction was honored for its work on the Orlando City Soccer Training Facility, and JK2 Scenic was recognized for its work on Universal’s Surfside Inn & Suites.

The awards are given by ABC Central Florida, a top trade organization, in recognition for truly excellent projects.

“We have built our reputation on serving as a respected and valued partner on all of the projects we work on,” said Paul Holmes, founder of JK2. “I’m incredibly proud of both JK2 Construction and JK2 Scenic for continuing that tradition of excellence and being recognized among an outstanding field of our peers.”

JK2 Construction earned recognition for two Universal Orlando projects. The first is a restaurant located at Universal CityWalk, where JK2 Construction was responsible for the demolition of the former Emeril’s restaurant and complete build out of the new Bigfire American Fare; including a state-of-the-art kitchen, seating areas, balcony and exhibition grill. The company also received an award for work on the TODAY Café at Universal Studios Florida, repurposing an existing space and turning it into an eatery that mirrors the set of NBC’s The Today Show.

JK2 Scenic was recognized for its recent work on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. JK2 Scenic added “wow” features throughout the hotel, including wood paneling, trim and ceiling details, custom millwork and more in the lobby, bar, common area hallways, meeting spaces and beyond.

The company has a strong history in the Eagle Award competition, receiving 16 additional awards over the past four years.

ABC’s EIC award ceremony took place Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

For more information about JK2, visit www.jk2.com.

About JK2 Construction

JK2 Construction, a family-owned company founded in 1987, has become a leader in the construction industry. The company specializes in design-build, commercial, retail, entertainment, restaurant, industrial and amenity projects. Under the current leadership team, the company has experienced phenomenal growth, receiving multiple ABC Eagle Awards, being named to the Gator 100 list multiple years, making Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 list and being recognized as one of Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 as a top privately held company in Central Florida. The company is a trusted, respected and valued partner who builds with a creative project approach and has principal level involvement in every project. For more information, visit jk2construction.com.

About JK2 Scenic

JK2 Scenic focuses on building dreams and bringing unique construction visions to life in a creative way. The company specializes in themed architectural millwork, custom props and specialty items for retail, attraction, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant clients. Founded in 2008 as part of the JK2 family of companies, JK2 Scenic became its own company in 2017. Led by President Julie Holmes, the company has seen amazing growth and has been honored numerous times, receiving multiple Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Awards and making the Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 list. JK2 Scenic provides creative solutions to uncommon ideas and has worked with world-class theme parks and national brands. For more information about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com or call (407) 880-8400.

