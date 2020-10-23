Trace Minerals in Feed Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global Trace minerals in feed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 472 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 608 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Factors such increase in the production of compound feed, increase in demand for animal protein in human diet, the growing importance of animal nutrition in livestock production shas driven the market for trace minerals into further growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Trace minerals in feed Market:

COVID-19 impact on the feed consumption has directed affected the consumption of meat and livestock products and byproducts, such as milk, eggs. This is majorly due to feed supply shortages as a resut of the shutdown of many facilitirs and completed lockdown in majority of the important countries.

Moreover, there is an increased skeptism among consuemrs towards the consumption of poultry products due to the scare of the virus (COVID-19) getting transmitted to humans through the consumption. This has reduced the demand of animal feed in the global market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196308436

However, trace minerals such as zinc are extremely essential in the diet of animals as well as humans to ensure optimum health. Zinc works as an antiviral agent by preventing the replication of RNA viruses. It does this by inhibiting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP), an enzyme that causes the replication of RNA viruses, like the coronavirus or many others that are known to affect livestock and poultry. In addition to zinc, the trace minerals selenium, copper and manganese are required by the body and play a role in the adaptive and innate immune functions of animals.

Furthermore, associations such as the European committee called Comité du Commerce des céréales, aliments du bétail, oléagineux, huile d’olive, huiles et graisses et agrofournitures (COCERAL),

Fédération Européenne Des Fabricants D’aliments Composés FEFAChave urged the EU Commission to recognize the status of feed as essential goods in the EU COVID-19 guidelines, which could be crucial for maintaining the proper functioning of the feed supply chain and mitigating shortages of essential nutrients provided to the livestock population. Countries, such as Spain, Italy, and Belgium, have already included feed supplies on their list of essential goods.

Driver: Increase in the production of compound feed

With the rise in demand for meat and meat products and the increase in the importance of protein-rich diets among consumers across the globe, the demand for compound feed has been growing in the Asia Pacific, North American, and European countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that by 2050, the demand for food products would grow by 60%, and that of animal protein would grow by 1.7% per year. It is also estimated that the production of meat, aquaculture, and dairy products would also increase. The major feed producing countries in the world include China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Russia. The demand for chicken and red meat has been growing in these countries, which has also contributed to the growth of the market. An increase in the number of feed mills could also be among the key factors, which have contributed to the overall increase in the production of compound feed.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=196308436

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The trace minerals in feed market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for poultry meat and poultry byproducts as well as ruminats from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health -conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich meat. In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities dietary supplements. Thus, causing Trace minerals in feed to flourish in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the Trace minerals in feed market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Cargill, Incorporated (US), (US), BASF SE (Germany), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Alltech (US), Zinpro (US), Orffa (Netherlands), Novus International (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), Virbac (France), Global Animal Nutrition (US), Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh & Co. KGAA (Germany), Biochem Zusatzstoffe (Germany), Veterinary Professional Services Ltd. (Vetpro) (New Zealand), Chemlock Nutrition Corporation (US), dr. eckel animal nutrition gmbh & co.kG (Germany), Vetline (India), Green Mountain Nutritional Services Inc. (US), Biorigin (Brazil), Tanke (China), JH Biotech, Inc. (US), QualiTech, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments: