Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Meat Starter Cultures Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to MarketsandMarkets, the global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%. It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life. The growing demand for processed and convenience meat among consumers is creating a demand for meat starter cultures. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative technologies in the food and beverage sector, the incorporation of meat starter cultures across various industries is increasing. Europe segment is going to dominate the market due to its high production of processed meat products.

Drivers: Consumer inclination toward food products with higher shelf-life

The food & beverage industry has witnessed emerging trends in recent years, and this is evident from the innovations and developments taking place in the packaged food segment. Packaged convenience food products have been increasingly becoming an integral part of the daily consumption around the world, especially in the North American and European regions. Busier lifestyles of consumers have been driving growth in convenience foods, and the food manufacturers have been dynamic in investing in the production of new products that could meet the rising consumer demand for packaged convenience food products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43153327

Packaging offers protection and resistance against microbial (bacteria and fungi) growth, which results in food-borne illnesses otherwise. The shelf-life of food products also increases considerably. The packaged food products also ensure that food safety and quality are tested before it is consumed, according to the details provided on the package. These also provide the microbial safety of food products before they are kept for storage in inventories or handled during transportation. Moreover, packaged food augments the shelf-life of food products and mitigates food wastage. According to RTS, an innovative commercial waste management organization, around 40% of food is wasted in the US every year. However, developing countries such as China and India are also among the countries with major food wastage, globally.

By microorganism, the bacteria is projected to account for the largest share in the meat starter cultures market during the forecast period

Based on microorganism, bacteria dominated the market. Starter cultures are used to initiate the fermentation of meat products such as sausages, salami, and dry-cured meat. There are two types of microorganisms that are mainly used as meat starter cultures, namely, bacteria and fungi. Bacteria-based starter cultures are that are majorly used in the industry include lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and coagulase-negative staphylococci (CNS). These are the dominant microorganisms that are used in meat products to prohibit pathogens and spoilage microorganisms during the pre-and post-processing of meat products.

By application, sausages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the meat starter cultures market during the forecast period

By application, the market is segmented into sausages, salami, dry-cured meat, and others (such as pepperoni and other processed meat products). The meat sausages segment, akin to most other non-processed fresh meats and meat preparations, comprises perishable food products, and most sausage manufacturers have been looking for additional safety or longer shelf life, either in terms of less spoilage or delayed oxidation. Meat starter cultures are used to provide additional safety and delay spoilage by shifting the uncontrolled fermentation that spoils the meat to a controlled fermentation by safe bacteria. Meat starter cultures ferment the sausages and preserve their flavor, texture, color, and increase their shelf-life by averting wastage.

The European region dominated the meat starter culture market with the largest share in 2019.

The meat starter cultures market in Europe is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-cook meal options as they are leading a busy life. The consumption of sausage has been prominent in these countries, resulting in a rise in demand for meat starter cultures for their production. The leading companies dominating the meat starter cultures market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), and DSM (Netherlands); have a robust presence in Europe due to higher demand for packaged meat in these regions.

North America is the fastest-growing market as the technological advancements involved in monitoring and using meat starter cultures are available in the region, and meat manufacturers have been adapting to the changing technologies. The demand for meat starter cultures is increasing as consumers have been inclined toward organic and clean-label meat products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the North American meat starter culture market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=43153327

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), DuPont (US), Frutarom (Israel), Galactic (Belgium), Lallemand (Canada), Proquiga (Spain), Westcombe (UK), Biochem SRL (Italy), RAPS GmbH (Germany), DnR Sausages Supplies. (Canada), Sacco System (Italy), Canada Compound (Canada), Biovitec (France), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Meat Cracks (Germany), THT S.A. (Belgium), Stuffers Supply Co. (Canada), MicroTec GmbH (Germany), and Codex-Ing Biotech (US).

Recent Developments: