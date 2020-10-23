Factors & Categorization to be considered while choosing e-commerce platforms – 360quadrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Factors to be considered while choosing e-commerce platforms;

The e-commerce site can be developed in-house or can be outsourced using different platforms. There is always a confusion regarding this and to decide which option is better. This section will provide insights on to which factors to look for before choosing the best e-commerce platforms. Some of the factors which need to be considered are as follows:

Pricing and Payment – When looking for an e-commerce site the first factor users can remember is the quality. If you’re only beginning a new company or a previously known brick & mortar enterprise that transfers online, users need to learn precisely what you’re paying for. Practically both channels should be paid annually. The costs can differ based on the type of platform customers are having (self-hosted vs. sponsored). They will remember even the hosting costs associated with the site. Don’t trade those items that you certainly need for a cheaper offer. Consider adding up each one’s pros and cons to achieve the best with the goal. You will always understand whether it would work for the clients. Several websites do not provide the option to make purchases by third party providers (such as PayPal). It could wind up being an immense hassle for the clients – an annoyance that may contribute to the dumping of shopping carts.

Mobile Friendliness – Google’s mobile-first filtering allows the website to rank highest in search results to be user responsive to the products. Review if it’s prepared to build online stores that offer a mobile-friendly interface before selecting an eCommerce platform. Nowadays, most of the queries occur via cell phones. Such queries also carry on to a mobile app purchase. That implies it’s important to search at apps that make it easier for consumers to reach the website and make a purchase on their mobile devices.

Categorization of E-commerce Platform Providers

360Quadrants evaluated over 35 companies in the E-Commerce Platforms space out of which 19 companies were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Ecwid have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies.

Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and innovative business strategies which help them in growing consistently.

