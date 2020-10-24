Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market

Indoor LCD advertisement players enhance customer experience directly at POS centers. Indoor LCD advertising players run dynamic content, such as videos and animations, as visual eye catchers accompanied by audio for an acoustic experience, which help attract customers at the point of decision in front of products and services. There are mainly two methods of installing an indoor LCD advertisement player, which depends upon the advertiser and the type of content they want to portray. The horizontal mode of installation is more common in restaurants, whereas the vertical mode of installation is more common in public retail areas.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Segmentation

The indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented on the basis of size, touch screen type, installation type, pricing, application area, and region.

On the basis of size, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:
Below 40-inch
40-inch to 54-inch
55-inch and Above

On the basis of screen type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:
Touch Type
Capacitive
Resistive
Infrared
Others
Non-touch Type

On the basis of installation type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:
Vertical
Horizontal
Vertical and Horizontal

On the basis of pricing, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:
Premium Pricing
Medium Pricing
Low Pricing

On the basis of application area, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:
Public Retail Areas
Airports
Leisure Parks
Restaurants
Others

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global indoor LCD advertising players market identified across the value chain include Gleason Advertising Pte Ltd.; Luminati Ltd.; Armagard Ltd.; Hawkspace Industry Limited; Shenzhen Evergrowing Lucky Electronic Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Huihong Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen GemDragon Display Technology Co., Ltd.; Dedi Technology (HK) Limited; Shenzhen Qida Technology Co., Limited; Shenzhen Hummax Display Systems Co., Ltd.; AIYOS Technology Co., Ltd.; Maystar Electronics and Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Yashi Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Glory Light Box Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Layson Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.; and Mindspace Digital Signage.

Pertinent aspects this study on the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market tries to answer exhaustively are:

•    What is the forecast size (revenue/volumes) of the most lucrative regional market?
•    What is the share of the dominant product/technology segment in the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market?
•    What regions are likely to witness sizable investments in research and development funding?
•    What are Covid 19 implication on Indoor LCD Advertising Players market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?
•    Which countries will be the next destination for industry leaders in order to tap new revenue streams?
•    Which new regulations might cause disruption in industry sentiments in near future?
•    Which is the share of the dominant end user?
•    Which region is expected to rise at the most dominant growth rate?
•    Which technologies will have massive impact of new avenues in the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market?
•    Which key end-use industry trends are expected to shape the growth prospects of the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market?
•    What factors will promote new entrants in the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market?
•    What is the degree of fragmentation in the Indoor LCD Advertising Players market, and will it increase in coming years?

