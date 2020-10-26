Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market – Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threat impacting the global bioprocess technology market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, increase in R&D spending, rising demand for vaccine production, and technological advancements form important growth drivers for this market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory policies and high cost of instruments are restraining market growth for bioprocess technologies.

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates.

The global top 10 bioprocess technology market is segmented on the basis of type and region.

Geographical Growth:

On the basis of region, the Bioprocess Technology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. In 2016, the North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market. This growth can be attributed to the increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region.

On the basis of type, the Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market is segmented into cell culture, cell expansion, cell counting, flow cytometry, single-use bioprocessing, cell line development, virus filtration, biologics safety testing, pyrogen testing, and tangential flow filtration. In 2016, the cell culture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market.

Global Leaders:

Top 10 bioprocess technology market is dominated by GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Other prominent players in the bioprocess technology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), Corning, Inc.(U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and Charles River Laboratories (U.S.).

An analysis of the market developments between 2014 and 2016 revealed that product launches and agreements & collaborations was the most important growth strategy adopted by market leaders.

The other important growth strategy adopted by players in this market was mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and product approvals. This strategy was adopted by market players to enhance their product portfolio and geographic presence. Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Merck Millipore (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the companies that adopted this strategy.

