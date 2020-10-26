Teeth Whitening Strips Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2018-2027

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Teeth Whitening Strips Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Teeth Whitening Strips Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2027 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Teeth whitening strips marketplace has the presence of multiple over-the-counter products that are eating into the market share of premium teeth whitening strip offerings. In addition, teeth whitening strips marketplace continues to witness introduction of innovative products to garner consumer traction.

For instance, Crest, a leader in the oral care market recently launched a new line of Crest 3D White products that include toothpaste, toothbrush, multi-care whitening rinse and teeth whitening strips.

While some teeth whitening strips cannot be worn while drinking or eating, Crest’s advanced seal technology delivers advanced adhesion which allows easier movements and drinking of water while users whiten the teeth using teeth whitening strips.

Few of the profiled players in the teeth whitening strips market include,

Smile Sciences

Aquafresh

Crest

Listerine

Watsons

Rembrandt

Johnson & Johnson

Polaris Bright, LLC

Mr Blanc

Colgate

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Regional Outlook

The regional outlook of the teeth whitening strips market is estimated to remain under the influence of changing consumer sentiments and steadily rising product awareness. Adoption of teeth whitening strips continues to witness limitations owing to comparatively higher cost and an absence of product awareness in underdeveloped and developing regions.

Sales of teeth whitening strips continue to rise steadily in developed regions including North America and Europe and in other developed countries. Growing awareness about the product, easier availability and urbanization-led consumer sentiment for white teeth are likely to contribute to increasing sales of teeth whitening strips, thereby driving the growth of the teeth whitening strips market in developing regions.

