Casein Glycomacropeptide Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

Casein glycomacropeptide, commonly known as GMP, refers to a bioactive peptide that is found in mammalian milk & released in whey during making of cheese. Use of casein glycomacropeptide in functional foods & beverages and dietary supplements is gaining grounds, on account of its nutrition-rich profile and multifarious benefits offered. Use of highly-purified casein glycomacropeptide for effective treatment of Phenylketonuria, an amino acid metabolism disorder, is gaining traction owing to low concentration of phenylalanine amino acid.



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Importance of sialic acid as a component for cognitive development in infants continues to gain traction. Both bovine and breast milk differ in terms of sialic acid concentration and so does sialic acid consumption in infants. As pointed by multiple sources, dietary sialic acid fosters remarkable learning abilities in the early development stages. Casein glycomacropeptide, a rich and reliable source of sialic acid, is being actively adopted as a viable ingredient by brands offering pediatric nutrition products. Products infused with casein glycomacropeptide aid in healthy development of neuronal and cognitive abilities in infants, thereby driving growth of casein glycomacropeptide market over the forecast period.



Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the major players of the casein glycomacropeptide market are Arla Food Ingredients, GL Biochem Ltd., S A Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Agropur Ingredients, American Dairy Products Institute, and others.



