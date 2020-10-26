Scar Treatment Market Top Companies, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Scar Treatment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global scar treatment market size was worth USD 13.8 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.7% during the forecast period. Esthetic appearance among people is one of the major factors driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major companies of the market are Lumenis; Mölnlycke Health Care; NewMedical Technology, Inc.; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc; Smith & Nephew plc; CCA Industries Inc.; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Enaltus LLC; Merz Inc. and Scarheal, Inc.

The key companies go for strategic initiatives such as regional expansion, development of new products with improvised technology and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, Lumenis acquired Pollogen in 2015, in order to expand its product portfolio in the field of esthetics.

Growth Drivers:

Scar treatment helps enhance the esthetic appeal of an individual through skin rejuvenating. Women are more concerned about esthetics, hence are expected to form the largest customer base for this market.

Another major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the rising number of road accidents. According to WHO, approximately 10 million people are injured in road accidents every year. This gives rise to high need for scar treatment products, such as topical products that help in reducing the scars effectively. Road accidents also increase the need for cosmetic surgical treatments, which in turn leads to high demand for laser instruments.

Rising incidence of burn injuries also supports the growth of this market. Burn injuries contort the appearance of the victim, leaving noticeable hypertrophic burn marks. People with high disposable income, often go for surgical treatment to get rid of such marks. Thus, scar removal products help in treating burn injuries.

Product Outlook:

Topical Products Creams Gels Silicon Sheets

Laser Products CO2 Laser Pulse-dyed Laser

Injectables

Regional Insight:

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2015. This is due to the growing acceptability of technologically advanced products and high concern among people regarding esthetic appeal. Huge demand for advanced laser instruments in the U.S. also drives the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising incidence of road accidents in country like India. In addition, rising disposable income in these countries is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of this region.

