Accounting Software: Best Accounting Software Market Overview and Recent Developments

Accounting software allows companies to streamline and simplify procedures in financial administration, maintaining correct reports, and increase operational performance through repetitive activities such as payment processing and reconciliation.

Best Accounting Software Market Overview

In 2019, the Accounting Software Market reached USD 12.03 Bn and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 8 percent over the 2020-2025 estimate period. The accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the main shifts is to deliver accounting software applications focused on the cloud.

Accounting software operates internally with various other applications such as CRM, SCM, HRM, and analytical dashboards and reports. Within financial functions such as accounts payable, cash inflows, payroll, and trial balance, accounting solution is used to manage and monitor all such transactions. This software also monitors sales, maintains cash flows, conducts analyses, and produces visualizations and reports. Large businesses and small and medium-sized organizations are widely embracing the best accounting software for tracking financial transactions.

Today’s leading tools provide visibility of the business in real-time through simple reporting and analytics. Extensive business restructuring, reporting, and review are rising rapidly across various business entities. Organizations are using accounting tools to handle the financials.

Accounting software is an application that manages and documents the company’s financial transactions in different modules such as payroll, receivable reports, payable accounts, general ledger, and balance sheets. These applications can either be created by the companies who choose to use them in-house, or they can be bought from service providers. The app can be web-based, available anywhere on any internet-connected computer, at any time, or it may be installed on a laptop. In terms of expense and complexity, it ranges significantly.

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Freshbooks started its service in the United Kingdom. The firm has also rolled out a new set of functions geared toward British business needs.

In November 2018, Xero a suite of online best accounting software for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers acquired Instafile which is a cloud accounting firm.

In September 2018, Sage Intacct a financial management software acquired Budgeta Inc. a modern budgeting and forecasting solution empowering businesses to plan faster, smarter, and more collaboratively.

In October 2016, Quickbooks acquired Bankstream which provides a daily, secure, reliable, and accurate feed of client transaction data.

Read Press Release: 360quadrants Releases Best Accounting Software Companies Of 2020

Read our Blog: Best Accounting Software for Medium-Sized Businesses