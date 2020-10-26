Venipuncture Procedure: Growing Demand for Venipuncture Needle and Syringes

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Venipuncture is the process of Blood Collection through venous access. This can be done by intravenous cannulation. The total venipuncture procedure includes the total number of cannulations performed, including successful and unsuccessful cannulation.

According to a new market research report “Venipuncture Procedure Analysis by Success Rate (Total Venipuncture, Successful Venipuncture), Vein Type (Cephalic Vein, Median Cubital Vein, Basilic Vein), End Users (Hospitals (Private), Diagnostic Labs, Physicians Offices) – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 1,044.6 Million by 2021 from USD 790.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The Venipuncture Procedure Analysis Report studies the total volume of venipuncture procedure and successful number of venipuncture procedures/interventions in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (including Ireland), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden), Australia, Switzerland, and Austria. The U.S. total venipuncture procedure volume contributed the largest share in 2016 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.8%. The modest growth is due to the technological advancement in venipuncture procedure resulting in increasing successful venipuncture procedures. The increase in successful venipuncture procedure will eventually decrease the number of unsuccessful venipuncture attempts and total number of venipuncture procedure.

The surgical puncture of a vein, especially for the withdrawal of a blood sample for diagnostic purpose is called venipuncture. Venipuncture can be done through venous access. The fingerstick method of blood sample collection has not been considered while studying the venipuncture procedures, as, by definition, it is not the direct puncturing of a vein.

This study covers the venipuncture procedure analysis based on the success rate (total venipuncture and successful venipuncture), vein type (cephalic vein, median cubital vein, basilic vein, and other veins), end user [hospitals (public and private), diagnostic laboratories, physician office laboratories, and other end users], and geographic countries (the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordic Countries, Australia, Switzerland, and Austria).

Based on vein type, the U.S. venipuncture procedures are classified into median cubital vein, cephalic vein, basilic vein, and other veins. The other veins segment includes great saphenous, femoral, scalp, subclavian, and metacarpal veins. The procedures in each vein type are further divided into total venipuncture procedures and successful venipuncture procedures. In 2016, the median cubital vein segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures.

Based on end user, the U.K. venipuncture procedures are classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician office laboratories, and others. The others segment includes home care, long-term acute care, and nursing homes. In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures.

The Germany vein type segment is divided into median cubital vein, cephalic vein, basilic vein, and other veins. The other veins segment includes great saphenous, femoral, scalp, subclavian, and metacarpal veins. In 2016, the median cubital vein segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures. Based on end user, the Germany venipuncture procedures are segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician office laboratories, and others. The others segment includes home care, long-term acute care, and nursing homes. In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures.