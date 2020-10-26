Dental Sterilization Equipment Market worth $1.48 Billion by 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in the dental sterilization market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the dental sterilization equipment market.

According to research report the dental sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

By type of consumables and accessories, the sterilization indicators are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR.

On the basis of type, the consumables and accessories market is categorized into sterilization packaging accessories, instrument disinfectants, surface disinfectants, sterilization indicators, and lubrication & cleaning solutions. The sterilization indicators segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR. This is primarily attributed to the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.

By type of instrument, the cleaning and disinfection equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of instrument type, the cleaning and disinfection equipment market is categorized into washer disinfectors and ultrasonic cleaners. In 2017, the washer disinfectors segment accounted for the larger share due to its higher adoption rate, ease of use, and efficiency in disinfecting complicated dental devices through its five-stage procedure of flushing, washing, rinsing, thermal disinfection, and drying of used devices.

By end users the dental sterilization equipment market, clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

The major end users of dental sterilization devices market are clinics, hospitals, and dental laboratories. In 2017, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large number of dental clinics, large number of dental surgeries performed in clinics, and increasing demand for affordable dental care.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries, particularly China and India, offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market owing to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals and increasing number of dental surgical procedures. Additionally, the growth of dental tourism and the dental industry is propelling the need for effective infection control in a number of APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The prominent players in the dental sterilization equipment market are Getinge (Sweden), Midmark (US), SciCan (Canada), Tuttnauer (US), Planmeca (Finland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Danaher (US), Matachana (Spain), A-dec (US), W&H (Austria), Hu-Friedy (US), and NAKANISHI (Japan). New product launches and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by these payers to maintain their positions in the dental sterilization market.

