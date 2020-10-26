Electrophoresis Market | Major Revenue Pockets in the Market Currently

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

[254 Pages Report] The electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=434

Opportunities available for new entrants as well as existing market players in the electrophoresis space

Growth opportunities in emerging economies, evolving pipeline for genomic and proteomic-based research, evolution and adoption of integrated systems such as CE-MS, increasing sequencing studies and adoption of recombinant DNA technology are some of the key available opportunities for players in this market. Players in the market can focus on introducing integrated software solutions with gel doc systems for faster analysis and data storage, along with developing technologies such as nano capillary electrophoresis and microfluidic capillary electrophoresis systems with the increasing focus on growing fields like nanoproteomics. Also, introducing products at competitive prices is another area as there are a number of players operating in this market at the global as well as local level.

Major revenue pockets in the electrophoresis market currently

The highest market share of electrophoresis is estimated to belong to the North American region; and the gel electrophoresis segment comprises the largest share of the market among system types. The use of 2D electrophoresis systems is expected to grow in the coming years due to its higher resolution capabilities as compared to 1D electrophoresis and the ability to analyze thousands of protein spots from a single 2D gel. Apart from wide adoption in the field of proteomics, the various applications of 2D gel electrophoresis include the detection of disease markers, drug discovery, purity checks, microscale protein purification, cancer research, cell differentiation, and proteome analysis.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=434

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the electrophoresis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).