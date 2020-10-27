Maryland E-Waste Recycling Company Educates On Degaussing

Frederick, Maryland, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — e-End, a Maryland e-waste recycling company, recently released a new educational resource that explores what is degaussing and the importance of properly disposing of technology with sensitive data. The new article is guided by the experts at e-End who have the expertise and technology available to properly dispose of data housed in antiquated or outdated equipment. They have designed this new article for anyone who is looking to properly destroy their data and learn more about degaussing.

e-End offers very valuable information for those who want to learn more about the degaussing process and how it works to destroy sensitive data on old equipment that needs replacing. In the article, they explain how the degaussing process works by eliminating the magnetic field around objects which leads to the destruction of any data they contain. They hope the article will help readers understand how to ensure that old equipment and its associated data are disposed of properly and safely. Their services are designed to help offer a modern and cost-efficient solution that properly disposes of any extra or outdated equipment homes and businesses may have.

While this new article focuses on degaussing, e-End’s website also offers potential clients more information regarding their experience, team, as well as a full description of their e-waste recycling and disposal services. e-End specializes in data destruction services that include secure data destruction, IT asset disposition solutions, electronics recycling, ITAR weapon and equipment destruction, and more. They take pride in being only one of several companies that are certified with NAIDS and having the ability to help ensure a significant footprint in the industry.

With the addition of this article. e-End hopes that readers will have a better understanding of how degaussing helps ensure proper destruction of data within devices. For more information, contact e-End today at (240) 713-5855 or visit their website at https://eendusa.com.

