System Mechanic 20.7 adds Secure Browsing and Anti-Fingerprinting to Data Protection

PASADENA, CA, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The team at iolo delivered new System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ version 20.7 in September, with more ways to protect your private data than ever before.

iolo is also proud to announce that the new version has been certified by AppEsteem, the online consortium of software companies and individual developers that provides industry-wide guidance on best safe-app practices. iolo’s flagship product, System Mechanic, has received the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice award eight times in a row.

New version 20.7 adds many advanced new features to protect your data within Privacy Guardian™, the secure browsing and anti-fingerprinting online privacy technology within System Mechanic Ultimate Defense. iolo engineers have added several more options to help limit aggressive data collection. The new features include:

* easy disabling of voice and handwriting recognition

* opting out of search suggestions that collect detailed information on how you use your computer

* blocking access to Windows® User Account information

* denying websites access to your language preference, and more

In addition, the antivirus features within System Mechanic Ultimate Defense have been re-architected to deliver both the best real-time antivirus protection (System Shield®), and on-demand malware removal in the case of already-infected machines (Malware Killer™).

As always, System Mechanic Ultimate Defense offers best-in-class Windows optimization to speed up all the PCs in your home with just one license. Fine-tune dozens of broadband, hard drive, memory, and processor settings to achieve the very smoothest streaming, gaming, browsing, downloads, video chat, work multitasking, and more.

About iolo

iolo develops patented technology and award-winning software that repairs, optimizes, and protects computers, to maximize system speed and performance while keeping them safe. With a global presence in 33 countries and products in 11 languages, tens of millions of people have used iolo’s products for their PC optimization, security, and data recovery needs for over two decades. The company’s product line, distinguished by its flagship performance optimization suite System Mechanic®, is sold throughout the world at over 20,000 retail storefronts including Best Buy and Office Depot, and can be purchased from leading major e-tailers such as Amazon. The products are also sold at a multitude of domestic and international distributors and resellers. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, and a part of RealDefense LLC, iolo is widely recognized by both consumers and industry experts as a worldwide leader in the system utility software market. For more information, please visit www.iolo.com.