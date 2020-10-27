Vivaldi browser introduces Break Mode, default Theme for Private Window, base domain highlighting

Three Cheers to Vivaldi 3.4: a powerful and fun version arrives!

The new version Vivaldi 3.4 steps it up with configurable context menus, automatic reloading of pages on desktop, and improved Speed Dial layout on Android. Also introduces Vivaldia, the real 80s arcade-style game.

And the surprise packet of this new version is Vivaldia, a pixel-perfect arcade-style runner game. For the first time, people will be able to play a real 80s arcade-style game directly in their browser on both desktop and Android.

Vivaldi 3.4 on Desktop contains:

Configurable Context Menu: In this new version, a lot of work has been done on the Vivaldi Menu enhancing its structure even more.

Periodic Tab Reload: Vivaldi’s comprehensive tab handling gets another new feature that ensures users are on the latest version of the site when they switch to a tab. The reload values for the tab can be set via a fixed list on the context menu of the tab or through quick commands to set an interval value (in seconds, with a minimum of 60).

And now for some fun on both desktop and mobile

“Vivaldi browser is very much about productivity and flexibility, but we are also all about fun. By adding Vivaldia, we are adding a lot of fun! The game is easy enough to get started with, but hard enough to make it interesting. Sometimes you just want to have a short break and play a game. Now you can”, Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner says.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/3vbkWvt8aOs

Vivaldi is constantly pushing boundaries of what’s possible in the browser space by developing innovative features while keeping ethics and its users at the core.

Join the remarkable ride of Vivaldia as she fights evil. Read more about her story and how to play the game.

“Our goal with Vivaldia is not only to give users a great fun game in the browser but to tell our own story – about how Vivaldi is taking the technology behemoths head-on and continues to crusade against the concentration of power that lies in a few global corporations”, says Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner.

Let the fun and game begin!

About Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi Technologies is an employee-owned company that creates products and services for discerning web users. In everything it does, Vivaldi believes in putting its users first. Vivaldi is headquartered in Oslo, with offices in Reykjavik, Boston and Palo Alto. Learn more about our mission at vivaldi.com.

