BlackBeltHelp Launches Simplify to Improve the Student Experience While Reducing Service Delivery Costs

Chicago, IL, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency. Simplify consists of a set of tools and applications that include:

SIMPLIFY AI: Chatbot & Voicebot to assist students with self-service support options that helps institutions in reducing the support costs. SIMPLIFY Advisor: Delivers relevant information for students’ multiple requests at a single place while reducing the number of help desk interactions. SIMPLIFY Admin: A single dashboard view with unified access to information allows institutions to measure, monitor, and manage the service benchmarks. SIMPLIFY Student: Delivers 24×7 personalized support to students for their diverse requests that arise throughout their academic lifecycle. SIMPLIFY Contact Center: A cloud-based contact center solution that enables multi-modal student support whether staff are working on campus or at home. SIMPLIFY Nudging: A personalized & focused outbound SMS campaign to communicate the right information to students that empowers them to take a specific action.

Simplify enables institutions to improve student service and satisfaction levels while reducing service delivery costs by:

• Integrating with institutions’ enterprise applications

• Reducing average handling time for student questions

• Helping advisors in accurately providing information to students from a single screen

• Keeping a track of every student interaction

Speaking of the benefits of Simplify, Pasadena City College and City College of San Francisco have been able to deliver personalized and real-time information to their students’ increasing requests. Leveraging the Simplify Platform has allowed the college’s students to get 24×7 access to support services without waiting in long queues which eventually eliminated student frustration/disengagement.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our scalable and quality student services tool to higher education institutions across the U.S. for improving their student experience. With Simplify, institutions can eliminate the student runaround whether on campus or remotely”, Anthony R. Humphreys (President, BlackBeltHelp).

