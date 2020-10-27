Cleanroom Technology Market: Major Factors Influencing Market Growth

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

[214 Pages Report] The global cleanroom technology market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Growth in this market is driven majorly by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product, construction type, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2 in the cleanroom technologies market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, acquisitions, product developments, and geographical expansions in the market

Consumables are expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.

The cleanroom construction market, by type, includes standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. Hardwall cleanrooms are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the market include Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).