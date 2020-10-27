Ecosmob Announce Availability of Calling Card Solution Development Services

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob offers smart calling card solution development services to help telecom and VoIP service providers to rope in more customers while offering more facilities and better services.

Ecosmob, global VoIP tech leader, announced availability of calling card solution development services. This service targets telecom and companies offering calling card solutions. “There is a vast market made up of individuals who make occasional international calls or long distance calls. They are looking for low cost solutions for which the calling card is perfect. Then there are situations in which companies may issue temporary calling cards to employees. We offer calling card software tailored to suit services that offer calling cards to retail customers,” said the VP on the occasion.

Ecosmob’s expertise in VoIP software spans the entire spectrum. From enterprise and carrier grade class 4/5 softswitches to session border controllers at one end to gateways and IP PBX, call center software at the other, it has proven expertise in all departments. The company offers custom software for calling cards with extensive feature set. This includes IVR menu, PIN authentication, auto-registration, integrated payment, international language support and activation with access code. Operators can change call rates, monitor usage and track calls if so required.

The calling card solution development service helps telecom companies add another revenue stream to their operations. It is also aimed at existing calling card providers to help them improve and modernize existing software and to calling card software providers who can outsource this task to Ecosmob while enjoying profits. Anyone thinking of starting a calling card business can get in touch with Ecosmob to get the custom software and assistance with setting it up, said the VP.

Ecosmob customizes its solutions to suit telecom regulatory requirements in over 150 countries. Clients can set up custom dynamic IVRs in the language of choice of each country and fix rates to suit local conditions. You can build your own brand and offer the same brand calling card to expatriates in other countries, thereby increasing value, trust and revenues.

The software can be tailored to help calling card services set up web authentication and authorization in addition to rate table and tools for customer accounts management. The calling card can be set up to work with any phone including landline or mobile and users can use and discard a card or recharge it through the software. It can be designed to have a PIN or designed to facilitate PINless operation.

Even business enterprises can have the calling card software developed and make such cards available to field employees to encourage them to communicate, while retaining full control.

Why choose Ecosmob? In response, the VP affirmed that Ecosmob has an excellent track record of expertise in VoIP software development and provides full service support. It does not start or end with development of calling card Solution. Ecosmob can help with other related procedures and interfacing with existing infrastructure and network to make its use a seamless experience, free of bugs and hassles. Then there is continuity. Ecosmob is in operation since a decade and assures of future services for upgrades. “We guarantee performance at the best price you can possibly get.”

Those interested may get in touch with Ecosmob on phone 1-303-997-3139, 91-7778842856 or have a chat on https://www.ecosmob.com/callingcardsolution/#Contact-us.