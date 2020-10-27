Now Available Isophthalic Acid Market Forecast and Growth 2018 to 2026

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market over the forecast period (2018-2026). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the ISOPHTHALIC ACID, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this ISOPHTHALIC ACID market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2026

After reading the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global ISOPHTHALIC ACID market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total ISOPHTHALIC ACID market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global ISOPHTHALIC ACID market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each ISOPHTHALIC ACID market player.

The ISOPHTHALIC ACID market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Isophthalic Acid Market Segmentation

The global Isophthalic Acid market can be segmented on the basis of applications and end-use industries.

On the basis of applications, the global isophthalic acid market can be segmented as:

Production of PET resin (Polyethylene terephthalate)

Production of UPR (unsaturated polyester resin)

Thermosetting fiber

Powder coating

Aerospace coating

Process additives

Production of coating resins

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global isophthalic acid market can be segmented as:

Coating

Plastics

Lubricants

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Prominent ISOPHTHALIC ACID market players covered in the report contain:

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

The Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

G. International Chemical Co. Inc

Interquisa

KOHAP Corporation

EMCO Dyestuff

Marubeni Europe plc

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

SILVER FERN CHEMICAL, INC

Tecnosintesi S.p.A.

Dhalop Chemicals

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each ISOPHTHALIC ACID market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The ISOPHTHALIC ACID market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global ISOPHTHALIC ACID market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global ISOPHTHALIC ACID market?

What opportunities are available for the ISOPHTHALIC ACID market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global ISOPHTHALIC ACID market?

