Global Vascular Access Device Market worth 5.45 Billion USD by 2022

The global vascular access devices market is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.87 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising number of chemotherapy procedures and increasing use of vascular access devices in pediatric patients.

Objectives of the Study

# To define, describe, and forecast the vascular access devices market by type, application, end user, and region.

# To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

# To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

# To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

# To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

# To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, approval, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions in the global market.

North America to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

North American segment is expected to account the largest share of the market in 2017. Market growth in this region is primarily driven by factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; increasing number of research studies and clinical trials for vascular access devices in the U.S.; and the increase in chemotherapy procedures. Moreover, the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, an increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures and the increase in cancer incidences in Canada are other factors driving the growth of this market in this region

By application, the drug administration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the market is broadly classified into drug administration, fluids and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics and testing. The drug administration segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, the growth of drug administration segment is attributed to the high usage of vascular access devices for drug administration for the treatment of infections, cancer, and other diseases.

By end user, hospitals are expected to hold largest market share in 2017

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a majority of vascular procedures are performed in hospital settings.

The central vascular access device segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By type, the market segment is segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, and accessories. Central vascular access devices are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of central vascular access devices in chemotherapy and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders and chronic kidney disorders.

This is an emerging and fragmented market with various regional and national players. In 2016, Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.) dominated the peripheral vascular access devices market and accounted for approximately 67% of the market share. Whereas, the central venous access devices market was dominated by C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K) which, together, held ~70% of the market.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Other prominent players in this market include Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AngioDynamics (U.S), Terumo Corporation(Japan), Vygon Ltd. (U.K.), Edward Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), AMECO Medical (Egypt), Prodimed(France) Romsons Scientific and Surgical Pvt. Ltd (India), and Nipro Corporation (Japan).

