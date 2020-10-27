Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Expecting Major Revenue Growth in Near Future – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecast

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Freeze-Drying Equipment Market by Type (Tray, Shell, Manifold), Scale of operation (Industrial, Lab, Pilot), Application (Food, Pharma & Biotech), Accessories (Loading & Unloading, Monitoring, Vacuum Systems, Drying Chambers) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global freeze-drying market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing demand for food preservation

Rising demand for lyophilized products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world

Technological advancements in lyophilization methods

Growth Opportunities:

Emerging markets

Loss of patent protection of several biologics

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, the lyophilization equipment market is classified into tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and shell (rotary) freeze dryers. In 2019, the tray-style freeze dryers segment accounted for the largest share of 72.1%. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing demand for contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing commercialization of labile drugs, and the rising demand for freeze-dried food products. Tray-style freeze dryers are also larger than manifold and rotary freeze dryers, enabling them to dry products in bulk.

Based on scale of operation, the freeze-drying market is segmented into industrial-scale lyophilization equipment, pilot-scale lyophilization equipment, and laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment. In 2019, the industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 68.2% of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high standard of quality provided by industrial-scale lyophilization equipment. Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment can also be customized as per process requirements.

Key Market Players;

Some of the prominent players in this Freeze-Drying Equipment Market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

The freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34.6% of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.