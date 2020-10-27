Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Worth $1,207 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Radiation Detection Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market size is projected to reach $1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment

Rising prevalence of cancer

Increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments

Growth in the number of people covered by insurance

Growing number of diagnostic imaging centers

Browse 363 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 276 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1200

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on the detector type, the medical radiation monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. In 2019, the gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest market share of medical radiation detection and monitoring market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field.

Based on products, the medical radiation safety market is segmented into full-body protection, face protection, hand safety, and other medical radiation safety products. In 2019, the full-body protection products segment accounted for the largest market share of medical radiation safety market . The growing number of radiological procedures performed and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients are driving the growth of the full-body protection products segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1200

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market are Fortive Corporation (US), Mirion Technologies (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Sun Nuclear Corporation (US).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

The medical radiation monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about radiation safety, growing number of radiodiagnostic procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products are driving the growth of the North American medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.