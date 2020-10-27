Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cold Storage Insulated Market

The cold storage industry is continuously broadening its vision and reaching new heights. With modern infrastructures becoming more advanced, need for superincumbent and pertinent constructional materials is higher than ever before. The growing performance pressure on infrastructures is prompting the sector to scout for innovative solutions for cold storage insulated metal panel. Cold storage insulated metal panel are rigid insulation sandwiched between two facings of coated metal. Cold storage insulated metal panel are molded in a variety of shapes and sizes depending upon the application. Cold storage insulated metal panel not only act as an insulator but also creates barrier for air, water, and vapors. Cold storage insulated metal panel consists of exterior cladding, insulated/structural core and interior liner. Nowadays cold storage insulated metal panel are available in various color and surface textures providing better aesthetics look to the cold storage systems.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Segmentation

Globally, the cold storage insulated metal panel market has been segmented as –

On the basis of application, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –
Walls
Roof

On the basis of material type, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –
Polystyrene
Polyethylene
Fiber Glass
Others

On the basis of thickness, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as-
Less than 2”
2”-5”
More than 5”

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global cold storage insulated metal panel Market are-

PermaTherm
Metl-Span
Nucor
Kingspan Group
Thermal-loc
Green Span
MBCI
Centria
Others

Regional analysis includes –

North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Japan
Middle East & Africa (MEA)

