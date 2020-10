Behavioral Biometrics Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-27 — According to a research report “Behavioral Biometrics Market by Component (Software & Services), Application (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection & Prevention management), Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Vertical – Global forecast to 2023″,published by MarketsandMarkets, global behavioral biometrics market size is expected to grow from USD 871.2 million in 2018 to USD 2,552.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market include growth in online transactions and online fraudulent activities, and higher compatibility with emerging AI technologies.

Browse 74 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Behavioral Biometrics Market– Global Forecast to 2023″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64844371

North America to hold the largest market size in the behavioral biometrics market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. It is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure. The presence of key vendors of behavioral biometrics and the largest payments industry in the region is the major driving factor for the market. All the major companies operating across major verticals in the region are moving toward the adoption of the behavioral biometrics software to develop business applications, due to the recognition of behavioral biometrics potential of safeguarding users from cybercrimes by understanding their behavioral patterns.

Market Players

Major vendors in the global behavioral biometrics market include BioCatch (Israel), IBM (US), Nuance Communications (US), SecureAuth (US), Mastercard (US), BehavioSec (Sweden), SecuredTouch (US), ThreatMark (Czech Republic), Plurilock (Canada), Zighra (Canada), XTN (Italy), EZMCOM (US), One Identity (US), Callsign (UK), FST Biometrics (Israel), UnifyID (US), AimBrain (UK), AuthenWare (US), Sentegrity (US), TypingDNA (Romania), NoPassword (US), ID Finance (Spain), Nethone (Poland), Pinn Technology (US), and Unbotify (Israel).

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=64844371

BioCatch is an Israel-based cybersecurity company offering a wide range of behavioral authentication and threat detection solutions for web and mobile applications in the behavioral biometrics market. The company’s clientele includes the leading organizations across the banking and payment industries. In May 2018, BioCatch partnered with ForgeRock to integrate its behavioral biometrics platform with ForgeRock’s identity platform. With this partnership, both the companies would be able to detect criminal behaviors that use synthetic identities at the onboarding registration page and protect against new account takeover frauds. This partnership also enables a seamless way to secure people, devices, and things from new account frauds and account takeover attacks. In November 2016, BioCatch launched the latest version of its platform, BioCatch platform 2.0. The latest version is more optimized for greater behavioral data collection in terms of amount and richness of data. BioCatch 2.0 enables improved authentication and a broader identification of remote access Trojans, bots, and aggregators and malware and provides much faster response times. This version is aimed at assisting banks and other enterprises in significantly reducing online frauds and protecting against a variety of cyber threats, without compromising the user experience.

Nuance Communications is headquartered in Massachusetts, the US. It provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The companys segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. Its Mobile segment provides a portfolio of specialized virtual assistants and connected services. The Enterprise segment provides automated customer solutions and services. The Nuance Communications offers Nuance Security Suite to cater to behavioral biometrics market. In February 2018, the company launched a new biometric security solution for fraud prevention and authentication, and a key advancement to its Omni-Channel Customer Engagement Platform. The new solution offers a comprehensive and layered AI-based approach, with the help of ConversationPrint and Intelligent Detectors, toward omni-channel frauds through voice and face or behavioral biometrics.

Get 10% Customization Research Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=64844371

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/behavioral-biometrics-market.asp