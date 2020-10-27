Fact.MR Report: Viral Antigens Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years!!

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global viral antigens market is projected to reflect an impressive 9% CAGR through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus pandemic is anticipated to have a positive influence on the viral antigens market. Growing global demand for rapid diagnostic testing for the covid-19 virus, with an unprecedented number of patients will boost short term market growth.

“Rise in incidences of numerous non-infectious and infectious ailments, coupled with tech advancements are likely to provide impetus to the global viral antigens market, in combination with the rising number of associated public and private initiatives such as vaccination programs for the long term, ” says the Fact.MR report.

Viral Antigens Market – Key Takeaways

Recombinant viral antigens are gaining increased interest owing to lower risk of false negatives and rising role in personalized medical care.

Contract research organizations account for major users of viral antigens, supported by demand for low-cost, R&D vaccinology efforts.

North America is a prominent market for viral antigens, promoted by favorable government initiatives towards biomedicine.

Viral Antigens Market – Driving Factors

Easy of viral antigen production processes and quality control are favorable to market growth.

Low toxicity of viral antigens and potential applications, even when viruses cannot be cultivated support adoption

Viral Antigens Market – Constraints

Strict government regulations on the approval of antigens is a major hinderance to market growth.

Poor reimbursement infrastructure associated to vaccinations indirectly impact demand for viral antigens.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The impact of the covid-19 outbreak on the viral antigen market is largely positive, owing to the massive demand for applications in rapid diagnostic testing kits, and for vaccine development efforts. With millions of active cases of coronavirus around the world, the application of viral antigens for early detection and monitoring of patients support demand. Market players are likely to focus on expanding production capacities during this period. Market prospects are likely to remain bright in the long term with demand for treating other chronic and infectious ailments.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers in the viral antigens market include but are not limited to ACROBiosystems Inc., Microbix Biosystems Inc., ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, Viral Antigens Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories, Advanced Biotechnologies Inc., Aalto Bio Reagents, and Novartis Diagnostics.

Leading players in the viral antigens market are pushing for the expansion of manufacturing capacities and the expansion of product portfolios to bolster scope of application for treatments and diagnostics to multiple ailments.

For instance, Microbix Biosystems Inc. has announced the initiation of six bioreactor units for production of antigens for rubella virus immunoassays. Native Antigen Co. has unveiled a contract agency towards the manufacture of flu An and B antigens in short time frames. Also, Novartis Diagnostics has received EMA approval for CAR-T antigen manufacturing sites in Europe in France and Switzerland.

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on viral antigens market. The market is scrutinized according to component (influenza, coronavirus, zika, ebola, dengue, herpes simplex virus, rotavirus, Epstein-barr, hepatitis A-E, parainfluenza, measles, adenovirus, mumps, varicella zoster, and others), technique (ELISA, immunoassay, hemagglutination, radioimmunoassay, immunoperoxidase staining, immunofluorescence, electron microscopy, and others), and end user (hospital, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and blood banks, and research institutes) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

