Whipping Cream Market Outlook, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global whipping cream market projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. registering 8.1% CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of food products such as cakes, pudding, hot chocolates, milkshakes, coffee, and espresso drinks has majorly driven the growth of this market.

Growing awareness about whipping cream health benefits such as, it contains high source of vitamin, D, K, E A, and chlorine which is expected to fuel the market growth. Manufacturers are investing in product innovation to cater to consumers demand. For instance, in 2018, Kraft Heinz did the partnership with Hershey and introduced peanut butter cup with dairy whipped toppings and dairy whipped topping.

In 2019, Amazon introduced the Happy Belly brand in its dairy and beverage product range. Under this brand, the company has introduced many varieties such as dairy whipped topping, half and heavy whipping creams. In 2019, the Canada based milk and dairy products company developed the coconut whipped cream.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among products, the dairy segment accounted for the largest market share of over 60.0%, in 2018 and expected to grow with steady CAGR during the forecast period.

The B2B application is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35.0% by 2025.

The online distribution channel is expected to grow with fastest CAGR of more than 8.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key players profiled the Whipping Cream Market report include: Hanan Products Co., Inc., Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd., Conagra Brands-Reddi Wip, Borden Dairy Company, Narsaria’s, GCMMF-Amul, Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Creamery, Gruenewald Manufacturing Company, Inc., and Granarolo S.p.A. This market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of local players in developing countries. Market players are focusing on product development and innovation to gain the largest market share.

