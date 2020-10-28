Global Protein Binding Assays Market – Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Drivers:

Rise in drug discovery activities

The global shortage of novel drugs and the demand for advanced drug therapies have both increased the focus on drug discovery. Most pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are striving to cater to the demand for new drugs, leading to an increase in drug discovery activities. According to Statista, around 7,493 drugs entered the preclinical stage in 2017; this number is expected to reach 8,040 in 2018. This is translating into an increase in the total number of drug candidates being screened every year. Protein binding studies, carried out during the early stage of drug development, are a major part of the preclinical process.

Growing pressure to reduce drug discovery and development costs

The discovery and development of a drug is a very cost-intensive process as it requires major investments in terms of capital, human resources, and technological expertise. It also requires strict adherence to regulations on testing and manufacturing standards before a new drug can be prescribed to the general population. Moreover, if the drug fails in the later stages of development, the entire investment is lost. Thus, to avoid such late-stage attritions in drug development, pharmaceutical companies are investing extensively in early stage, preclinical testing methods.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global Protein Binding Assays Technology Market is projected to reach USD 425.7 million in 2023 from USD 256.1 million in 2018, at CAGR of 10.7%.

Industry Segmentation:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to factors such as, growth of clinical trial activities in several APAC countries. As a result of this, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development activities to APAC-based CROs. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the protein binding assay market in the Asia Pacific.

Based on end user, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the global protein binding assays market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and other end users. In 2018, the CROs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global protein binding assays market. This high growth can be attributed to the increase increased protein binding studies for drug discovery & development by pharmaceuticals and the growing focus of biotechnology companies on developing biologics.

Based on technology, equilibrium dialysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global Protein Binding Assays Technology Market is divided into equilibrium dialysis, ultrafiltration, ultracentrifugation, and other technologies. In 2018, the equilibrium dialysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein binding assays market. The growth can be attributed to the technique’s physical simplicity, low cost, and high accuracy. It is also considered as a gold standard technique for protein binding studies.

Global Leaders:

The major players operating in the global protein binding assay market are Thermo Fisher (US), HTDialysis (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Absorption Systems (US).

Most companies focus on agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to compete in the market. The players also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through acquisitions and product launches. Thermo Fisher (US), Sovicell (Germany) and 3B Pharmaceutical focus on partnerships, collaboration and license agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

Some other leading players in the global Protein Binding Assays Technology Market are Merck (Germany), Sovicell (Germany) GE Healthcare (US), and Absorption systems (US). These companies focus on product launches, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to maintain their strong position in the market in the coming years.

