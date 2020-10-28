Global High Content Screening Market : Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors that are expected to be driving the high content screening market are need for cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for cellular research, and technological advancements in HCS solutions are expected to support the growth of the HCS market during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, MarketsandMarkets forecasts the high content screening market to grow from USD 557.1 million in 2017 to USD 909.0 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period.

The HCS instruments market accounted for the largest share of HCS market primarily attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of the HCS instruments. The software segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

On the basis of application, the high-content screening market is segmented into target identification and validation, primary and secondary screening, toxicity studies, compound profiling, and other applications such as angiogenesis, apoptosis, cell cycle and mitotic index, cell proliferation, endocytosis, protein synthesis, and stem cell differentiation. The primary and secondary screening application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for high-content screening, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major pharmaceutical market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors contributing to the large share of North America in the market.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.)