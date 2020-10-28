Aircraft Seating Material Market Growth Statics, Top Performing Players Profiles and Sales Data, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Aircraft Seating Material Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Modern day aircrafts possess a wider range of seats in a large wide body aircraft than in a narrow body aircraft. Modern manufacturers are now keenly looking to minimize the weight of airplane seats that reduce the overall weight of aircraft. The minimized weight would definitely lead into saving of fuel costs, enhanced travel experience and lowered ticket prices. On the basis of material type, the global aircraft seating material is segmented into aluminum structure, foam cushions and plastic molding.

Competitive Landscape:

B/E Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co

Aviointeriors S.p.A

Acro Aircraft Seating

Thompson Aero Seating

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aircraft-seating-material-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of global aircraft seating material market includes growth in demand for new aircraft deliveries, upgrade of aircraft programs, and increased air travel is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft seating material is segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft and regional transport aircraft. Very large aircraft is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing air traffic.

Aircraft seats are made out of advanced materials mainly graphite composite fire-hard foams with fire-resisting polyurethane (PUR) foam systems inclusive of special-flame resistant substances. The flame-resistant cushions enable safety for passengers in case of cabin fire and other hardware problems. Cushions are produced either by inserting foam into molds or by cutting foam blocks into desired shapes. Other way round, the cushions specially work for safety of passengers.

On a commercial scale, the aircraft seating market is regulated by FAA, CASA, SAE, EASA etc. and so the standards and tests conducted to determine their flame retardant capabilities, gravity performance, static load testing etc. The global commercial aircraft seating market revenues are anticipated to grow 3x during the forecast period.

On the basis of seat class, the global aircraft seating material is segmented into first class, business class, premium economy class and economy class. Business class dominates the global market and is anticipated to continue dominating during the forecast period primarily fueled by growth in advanced business class seat design and comfort. On the basis of component, the global aircraft seating material is segmented into seat & actuators, and foam & fittings. Seat actuator segment dominates the global market owing to growth in demand for better designed seats specially built for passenger comfort and safety. On the basis of fit, the global aircraft seating material is segmented into line-fit and retro-fit.

Regional Insight:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global aircraft seating material spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa. APAC regions are anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand for new aircrafts and enhanced air travel experience. Also, growing disposable income along with prospering trade and tourism in India and China are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark