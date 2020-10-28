Free-from Foods Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The free-from foods market is set to witness growth at a 6% CAGR over the assessment period, 2020-2030. The growth can be primarily attributed to the expansion of the global processed food industry.

“Investments in label claims and certifications are slated to majorly benefit market incumbents in the free-from foods market. Further, this is anticipated to assist producers in limiting regional trade compliances” says the Fact.MR report.

Free-from Foods Market – Key Takeaways

By product, GMO-free foods hold a substantial proportion of the global market size during 2020-2030.

Based on nature, the conventional category will exhibit dominance over the forecast period.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets sales channel will assist the global market growth foreseen in the market.

Free-from Foods Market – Driving Factors

Consumer’s preference for gluten-free flours, lactose-free, and sugar-free products particularly by aging population complimenting the market growth

The surging demand of consumers for clean label ingredients in daily life products acts as a growth promoter of the market.

Consumer’s inclination towards organic and natural food products will further act as a catalyst in the market growth.

Free-from Foods Market – Constraints

Lack of awareness pertaining to the benefits offered by free-from food products particularly in developing nations hurt market growth.

The higher cost of these food products also poses a potential threat to the growth of the global market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The free-from foods market has witnessed decreasing demand due to COVID-19 in 2020, however, is anticipated to bounce back after the first a quarter of 2021. Post-COVID-19 era, the market is projected to generate a new customer base, since more individuals are shifting towards healthy food products.

Competition Landscape

Major companies identified in the free-from foods market are Tate & Lyle PLC, Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Blue Diamond Growers, Post Holdings Inc., and Lactalis International. The majority of producers in the market are enhancing their product lines with new introductions in addition to addressing concerns with allergens in their entire product lines.

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the free-from foods market. The market is scrutinized based on product (GMO-free, sugar free, dairy free, gluten free, meat free, lactose-free, and artificial ingredient-free), nature (conventional and organic), and sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

