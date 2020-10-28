Attractive Opportunities in the Grain Silos and Storage System Market

The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in setting-up of silos which helps in facilitating the storage of grains, and with appropriate conditions, they can be stored for a longer period of time, irrespective of the external weather conditions, are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

Opportunity: Rapid advancements and developments in attributes and technological advancements of silos to drive the market growth

The application of grain silos to store grains instead of warehouses provides various advantages, particularly in terms of using the land space. The silos can be manufactured to fit the available land area, and are available in both vertical and horizontal structures to fit the needs of farmers. It is easier to maintain the optimum storage conditions for grains by controlling the temperature, which, if not done appropriately in long-term storage facilities, can result in economic losses. They are increasingly equipped with mechanics that help in carrying out post-harvest processes in farms, such as threshing, cleaning, and disinfecting. With proper maintenance, the grains stored inside silos can be stored for decades. Silos also enable the user to store different grains separately in order to preserve each of them optimally.

The key market players include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain). These companies cater to the requirements of the grain industry by providing customized grain silos & storage systems products. Moreover, these companies have effective global manufacturing operations and supply chain strategies. Such advantages give these companies an edge over other companies.