Network Slicing Market Global Strategies, Development Challenges by 2022

The network slicing market is expected to be gaining traction due to the rise in demands for high-speed and large network coverage, increased growth in mobile data traffic volumes, increase in demand for broadband services over mobile network, and the growing demand for the virtualization of networks. Moreover, the trending technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), and the evolving next-generation wireless networks are some of the other factors that are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the network slicing market. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global network slicing market size to grow from USD 112.3 Million in 2017 to USD 302.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120515704

The network planning and optimization segment is expected to be the fastest growing professional service in the network slicing market during the forecast period

Network planning and optimization is one of the important aspects in enabling the implementation of network slicing technologies. This service helps maximize the performance of the operators’ network infrastructure, so that they can deliver the best quality of experience to their customers and keep the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) under control. Furthermore, it enables improved customer experience with better data throughput, lowers the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and reduces the client complaints with its advanced pre-emptive analysis service. Network planning services are inclusive of nominal cell planning, capacity dimensioning, Radio Frequency (RF) site surveys, frequency planning, and cell parameter planning. Whereas, network optimization services include making RF measurements and optimizing the network parameters to improve the network performance. Hence, the network planning and optimization segment is expected to be the fastest growing professional service in the network slicing market during the forecast period.

The remote monitoring application area is expected to hold the largest market share in the network slicing market during the forecast period

As global businesses are adopting the digital platforms, remote monitoring has become a crucial part in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. The remote monitoring application area is a cloud-based end-to-end monitoring technology that operates multiple machines from remote locations. The 5G network is said to be gaining traction across every industry and new possibilities are emerging, due to the improved addressal of solutions and extended security services, in addition to the higher bandwidth in the wireless communication link. 5G solutions represent a paradigm shift in the remote monitoring application and its tracking possibilities, enhanced with information transmission between the sensors. This paradigm shift helps in using remote monitoring in medical-grade wearables, virtual doctor-patient interactions, and remote operation of vehicles and surveillance, and remotely operated robotic surgeries. For instance, NTT DOCOMO collaborated with DeNA Co., Ltd. to enhance the safety of self-driving vehicles using remote monitoring and passenger assistance. In the trial, a vehicle and a remote center would be connected via a 5G network that boasts of ultra-high-speed data rates beyond 10Gbps, excess capacity, extra-low latency, and massive connectivity, compared to the existing mobile communication systems.

Cisco Systems is another important vendor, who offers services and technologies for the network slicing market. The company offers a comprehensive set of 5G core solutions, including Cisco’s Ultra Services Platform, which consists of Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) for network slicing, virtualization, and end-to-end automation. Virtualization includes NFV and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), which enhance the data center virtualization, thereby increasing the resource flexibility and utilization, and reducing the infrastructure and overhead costs.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-slicing-market-120515704.html