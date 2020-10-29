Alexander Christian: Excellent Craftsmen For Antique Furniture Repairs

London, UK, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Alexander Christian (https://www.alexander-christian.co.uk/) is a renowned company that caters to various clientele in the furniture industry. They provide high-quality and dependable antique furniture repair and restoration.

The company provides a wide range of services such as furniture repair, antique restoration and upholstery repair. They cater to a broad client base which includes small businesses, homeowners, and private companies. They have a professional team of craftsmen that are well educated about the services they offer. Their craftsmen can do all sorts of projects ranging from simple cabinet repairs to kitchen design and installation.

Customers can trust their valued furniture or item to the company’s expert pool of craftsmen. Their craftsmen have years of experience in returning precious furniture in their original state. Their craftsmen are skilled in offering refurbishment, repair or restoration in any kind of furniture that a client owns.

Their staff are happy to attend to customers and will offer the company’s outstanding and dedicated services. Their expert craftsmen are committed to repairing and restoring furniture pieces through the use of the best restoration techniques available. They handle each item with the utmost care to deliver a high-quality result. Their craftsmen have a huge attention to detail to make sure that each furniture piece is brought back to its original condition without losing its value. They put considerable time and effort into every furniture item that they handle.

Aside from their repair services, they also offer consultancy and training to their customers. This is implemented to facilitate the development of new strategies in the furniture repair industry. Their team can perform various inspection reports and analysis to discover any issues that may arise like manufacturing faults. As a result, customers can save their time and effort of hiring another company as a furniture ombudsman.

Alexander Christian has earned their status not only as the UK’s leading furniture repairers but also as the best furniture assessors. They have provided assessment services to a long list of clients, compiling over 25,000 reports to earn their reputation. Their expert opinions have resolved furniture related complaints, and they can also be hired as an independent mediator by retailers and consumers.

