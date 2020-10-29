Caresmartz Exhibited at HCAOA 2020 Annual Leadership Conference

Pittsford, New York, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Caresmartz, a home care technology partner exhibited virtually at the annual leadership conference organized by Home Care Association of America held from October 6th-8th 2020.

HCAOA offered an intuitive event for home care agency owners and other members offering reassurance, renewed purpose & reignited passion. Caresmartz exhibited the conference where industry experts educated the participants about technological advancements that can help navigate the crisis.

James Merson (CCO, Caresmartz) along with Ruby Mehta (VP, Caresmartz) provided information about Caresmartz and how it can revolutionize home care management in the toughest situations and uncertain times.

Team Caresmartz received an overwhelming response from the participants who were eager to learn about the revolutionary home care management solution from Caresmartz.

About Conference

The HCAOA 2020 Leadership Conference helped the entire community by discussing innovative ideas that can help agencies in building winning strategies to navigate the crisis. The keynote speakers from the industry offered opportunities to the participants to network with innovators and leading suppliers of home care.

The pandemic has drastically impacted the home care industry, and everyone associated with it. Home care is overcoming diverse challenges every day, and it’s important to brainstorm ideas that can help assist in easy navigation during the crisis. HCAOA offered the right platform for individuals within the community to ensure they’re delivering an excellent level of care and ensuring safety.

The participants learned about the role of innovation and modern solutions that can help in ensuring the right level of care and safety for the agencies that are delivering care and are now operating in full capacity.

Conference Takeaways

This year the conference was held virtually, and HCAOA invited industry experts to share valuable insights and their experiences that helped them overcome diverse challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

CareSmartz360 offered two free months subscription for each participant at the conference, and a 1 year free subscription to one lucky winner!

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America is the leading trade association for the home care industry. Founded in 2002, it represents nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than half a million workers across the United States.

Considering the global pandemic situations, HCAOA is conducting its leadership conference virtually with industry leaders that will discuss the best practices to maintain quality care for the seniors.

About Caresmartz

CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant Home Care Software Solution that seamlessly integrates Client Intake, Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Marketing, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business that thrives in productivity & helps in scaling business growth.

To know more visit at www.caresmartz360.com