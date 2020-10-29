Trunexa presents “TruCrux” a brand of compact-sized Computer on Module based on i.MX6UltraLite processor

Posted on 2020-10-29 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

MONTREAL, Canada, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

TRUX-iMX6UL-Q01

 

Highlights:

  • Compact in size
  • Advanced security features
  • Technical and customization support
  • Cost-effective and power-efficient
  • REACH and ROHS certified
  • 10+ years, long term support

TRUX-iMX6UL is a small form factor, high performance, and multi-facet application SoM, with integrated power management, advanced security unit, and a wide range of connectivity interfaces. It provides new ways to address performance scalability and low power for handheld and IoT devices. TruCrux provides a full-featured Board Support Package (BSP) solution for customers that utilizes a modular and layered approach which gives flexibility to the end-user to implement their application. It comes with a robust set of peripheral drivers and middleware for the Linux OS.

The TRUX-iMX6UL module’s compact design and high performance are ideal for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) devices, Point-of-Sale (POS) devices, Telematics, IoT gateway, Access Control Panels, Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), and other compact devices.

Processor:

  • CPU: NXP/Freescale iMX6UL ARM Cortex-A7 @528 MHz speed
  • PMIC:  NXP/Freescale PF3000

Memory:

  • 256MB DDR3 (Expandable up to 512MB)
  • 256MB NAND Flash (Expandable up to 1GB)

Power Supply: 3.3V,1A

Supported temperature:

  • 0°C to +70°C Commercial
  • -40°C to +85°C Industrial

OS support: Linux 4.1.15

Form factor: 45mm x 45mm

Peripherals:

  • One 10/100M Ethernet PHY
  • Debug UART x 1
  • DATA UART x 3
  • CAN x 1 Port
  • SD(4-Bit) x 1 Port
  • USB OTG x 1 Port
  • USB HOST x 1 Port
  • RGB Display Port
  • 8 Bit Parallel camera port
  • I2S Audio
  • I2C x 1 Port
  • PWM x 1 Port
  • GPIOs
  • Boot Mode Signals

TruCrux is an arm of Trunexa Inc, that focuses on developing Next-generation Computer on Module/System on Module for low to medium volume projects across various Industries. We develop an ARM-based small form factor embedded computing platform that includes the most popular and efficient operating system.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!