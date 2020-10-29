Trunexa presents “TruCrux” a brand of compact-sized Computer on Module based on i.MX6UltraLite processor

MONTREAL, Canada, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

TRUX-iMX6UL-Q01

Highlights:

Compact in size

Advanced security features

Technical and customization support

Cost-effective and power-efficient

REACH and ROHS certified

10+ years, long term support

TRUX-iMX6UL is a small form factor, high performance, and multi-facet application SoM, with integrated power management, advanced security unit, and a wide range of connectivity interfaces. It provides new ways to address performance scalability and low power for handheld and IoT devices. TruCrux provides a full-featured Board Support Package (BSP) solution for customers that utilizes a modular and layered approach which gives flexibility to the end-user to implement their application. It comes with a robust set of peripheral drivers and middleware for the Linux OS.

The TRUX-iMX6UL module’s compact design and high performance are ideal for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) devices, Point-of-Sale (POS) devices, Telematics, IoT gateway, Access Control Panels, Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), and other compact devices.

Processor:

CPU: NXP/Freescale iMX6UL ARM Cortex-A7 @528 MHz speed

PMIC: NXP/Freescale PF3000

Memory:

256MB DDR3 (Expandable up to 512MB)

256MB NAND Flash (Expandable up to 1GB)

Power Supply: 3.3V,1A

Supported temperature:

0°C to +70°C Commercial

-40°C to +85°C Industrial

OS support: Linux 4.1.15

Form factor: 45mm x 45mm

Peripherals:

One 10/100M Ethernet PHY

Debug UART x 1

DATA UART x 3

CAN x 1 Port

SD(4-Bit) x 1 Port

USB OTG x 1 Port

USB HOST x 1 Port

RGB Display Port

8 Bit Parallel camera port

I2S Audio

I2C x 1 Port

PWM x 1 Port

GPIOs

Boot Mode Signals

TruCrux is an arm of Trunexa Inc, that focuses on developing Next-generation Computer on Module/System on Module for low to medium volume projects across various Industries. We develop an ARM-based small form factor embedded computing platform that includes the most popular and efficient operating system.