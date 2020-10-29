Gladiator Innovations Supports 5G Rollouts in USA, Brazil, and Africa

Naperville, Illinois, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Gladiator Innovations released an improved 5G version of its market leading Gladiator Pro platform solution to support 5G trials in three countries. The projects required vendor agnostic capabilities and the Gladiator team delivered in less than 4 weeks. The enhanced capabilities included support for CelPlan, Meritech, Nemo, Swissqual, Azenqos, and Qualcomm wireless data files in addition to vendors already supported. Today’s 5G networks require an open and multi-vendor platform which Gladiator eagerly supports.

