Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Outlook | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities 2019 – 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global sales of cannabis infused drinks will surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2019, propelled by growing efficiencies in the delivery methods of drinkables, along with increasing discretion and social acceptance of the consumption method.

In the recent past, broader legalization of marijuana has motivated alcohol producers to swivel to pot in a much better manner. The introduction of cannabis infused beer has received higher traction, and manages a significant share across the cannabis infused drinks market. To learn more about the advancements expected to occur in the target market, Fact.MR has added a new study to its online repository titled “Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 – 2029”. Readers can acquire intense knowledge about the popularity of cannabis infused drinks through a thorough analysis of market size, macro-economic factors, value chain, market dynamics, historical market value (US$ Mn) analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis and a lot more.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3383

Looking at the current trend, cannabis has become the star across the beverage industry, and the involvement by mainstream companies is immense, thereby, taking steps in the CBD- and/or THC-infused drinks arena. As per this intelligent Fact.MR assessment, the global sales of cannabis infused drinks is likely to surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2019. Across the United States, legalization of marijuana in over 10 states has sparked the desire to launch innovative products in the edibles space. This action has further triggered another wave of recreational marijuana legalization that has resulted in the proliferation of cannabis infused beverages; both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

THC and CBD Rank among Favorite Cannabinoids; Hybrid to Steadily Pick Pace

Based on the research data, THC-infused drinks have been marked as the first preference among consumers; CBD-infused drinks also exhibit serious traction leading to advancement across the cannabis infused drinks market. Interestingly, these two cannabinoid categories are projected to account more than 70% sales of cannabis infused drinks at the global level in 2019. On the other hand, the study discourses that hybrid cannabis infused drinks which comprise of both CBD and THC strains would eventually pick up pace; estimated to record a 40% Y-o-Y in 2019.

United States to Deliver Greater Consumer Count during Forecast Period

With a stern vision on the geographical expanse, the U.S will retain its spot as the leading regional market for cannabis infused drinks. Some of the leading manufacturers in the region have shifted their focus to create safer ways of feasting cannabis for consumers, whereas the start-ups are continuing to hike for capitalizing through the delivery of new range of cannabis-infused beverages. It has been noted that, Canada is likely to emerge as the high-growth market for cannabis infused drinks, as gains are primarily steered by fresh federal legalization of marijuana.

Request Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3383

Competitive Landscape

The report finally talks about the competitive status among leading market players operating in the global cannabis infused drinks market. This section helps to drops light on the pricing analysis by competition, as well as assessment of mentioned players in terms of product portfolio, sales footprint and strategy overview. Some of the primary manufacturers discussed in the report are Mirth Provisions Inc., Dixie Brands Inc., Canna Punch, Cannabiniers, Know label Wines, Tinley Beverage Co, mood33 LLC etc.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Media Release- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1008/global-cannabis-infused-drinks-market