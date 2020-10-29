Soaring Demand Drives Cannabidiol Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2017 to 2026

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Cannabidiol (CBD), a phytocannabinoid, is carving its space in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector as an essential ingredient in health and wellness products that are used for curing minor aches and pains. Cannabidiol-infused products, including body oil, relieve joint aches and induce consumers with a general sense of well-being.

In addition, cannabidiol reverses hemorrhoids, avoids menstrual cramps, and lowers psychotic events of schizophrenia. Leading players in the Cannabidiol market are promoting it as a ‘no-side effect’ ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs, which makes it a viable alternative to THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). While THC shows its effect in the central nervous system (CNS), cannabidiol does the same in the immune system. Nevertheless, Cannabidiol and THC, after combining in equal ratios, complement each other’s positive impacts – the “entourage” effect, which can influence emerging trends in the cannabidiol market in the coming years.



Key findings of the Cannabidiol market study:

Regional breakdown of the Cannabidiol market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cannabidiol vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cannabidiol market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cannabidiol market.



On the basis of region, the Cannabidiol market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



Queries addressed in the Cannabidiol market report:

How has the global Cannabidiol market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018?

Why are the Cannabidiol market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Cannabidiol market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Cannabidiol market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Cannabidiol market?



Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., in coordination with SolMic GmbH, its German technology partner, announced the initiation of its development of PGS-N001 in 2017. PGS-N001 is a water-soluble, natural, and pure oral CBD solution, which shows highest bioavailability and is devoid of THC. PGS-N001 will be developed and formulated for treating a wide range of disease indications such as the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) – major therapeutic challenge in cancer supportive care area.