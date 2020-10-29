Aerosol Cans Market Poised to Expand Positively in the Future, Finds Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Metal aerosol cans are extremely popular packaging formats for personal care and beauty products. These products are expected to remain popular for the foreseeable future. In the personal care industry, most aerosol cans are used for deodorants, with substantial demand from countries such as India and Brazil. Other products which commonly make use of aerosol cans are hair styling products, dry shampoo and more.

Further, aerosol cans are also finding use in food, coatings, and other technical products. According to recent studies, the worldwide market for aerosol cans are expected to grow rapidly by 120 per cent through the forecast period from 2019 through to 2027. Some of the key factors driving such growth is the increased demand for personal care products and packaging innovations such as the integration of packaging separators, which keep the contents from getting in contact with the can.

Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Increases Awareness

The use of aerosol cans has increased rapidly owing to the interest of retailers and the high demand for products from consumers for FMCG companies, which have played a key role in the innovations of such packaging solutions. Most of this demand has arisen from the personal care and cosmetics industry. In addition, spray paints, particularly for the automotive industry are increasing the scope of growth for the market.

In addition, the aluminum aerosol can industry is growing with the rising awareness of consumers about the availability of environmentally friendly packaging options. With increased investments in recycling facilities, the production of recycled aluminum cans has become a popular and cost effective alternative for manufacturers, instead of the production of cans through new aluminum or steel.

This is a major transition, which has taken place in recent times, which has resulted in almost all aerosol cans, being made from recycled materials. Aluminum is a highly preferred material for aerosol can manufacturers, as it does not deteriorate in quality in the recycling process, allowing it to be used virtually in an endless manner.

Europe and Asia Pacific Dominate Industry Growth

Developed economies in Europe including the UK and Germany are expected to display high rates of growth in terms of the aerosol cans market. This growth can be largely attributed to the increased efforts to reduce packaging waste in the region, which in turn is driven by interests in increasing the shelf life of products in addition to increasing cost effectiveness, which will help the growth of the market.

With the high demand for aerosol cans in Europe, the region is also witnessing the entry of multiple new participants, who have being pushing to differentiate their offerings through sustainability efforts and product innovations. These trends have witnessed a positive impact particularly in countries such as Spain and France as well.

Countries in the Asia Pacific are also witnessing a rapid increase in the quantities of aerosol cans, which can be attributed to the growing levels of disposable incomes among the regional populace and the consequent increase in personal care interests.

