Digital Power Supplies Market Growth | Key Players and Growth Opportunities | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital power supplies Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Surge in demand for efficient power base in industries including computers, communication, growing smart grid, healthcare and energy management is anticipated to escalate digital power supply market demand. Digital power management is expected to drive opportunities in Software-Defined Power Architectures (SPDAs), data centers and emerging 5G technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Linear Technology

Intersil

Silicon Labs

Delta Electronics

Lite-On Technology

Salcomp

Emerson

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-power-supply-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rapid expansion and evolution of these technologies is expected to escalate the market over the forecast period. Upsurge of advanced hardware, digital controllers, compatible communication technologies and intelligent inverters are expected to boost the operational as well as economic benefits associated with these products.

Increasing demand for power supplies for media devices, LED devices and data centers is expected to fuel digital power supplies market growth. This technology also has its application in healthcare sector including medical monitoring equipment, surgical equipment, diagnostic equipment and home patient care equipments among others. Continuous innovation has led to the advancement in portable medical equipment. Due to the inflexible certification and regulatory systems market for these products is confined. With the rising number of mobile medical devices and home care patients the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Data centers are a potential sector, expected to drive substantial benefits with the adoption of digital power controls due to huge electricity consumption. Ability to cater large power requirements and improved designs can help the service to reach out vast number of sectors. High power requirements for digitally managed external AC-DC supplies are also anticipated to drive the industry demand. Increased usage of power adapter provides flexibility to the manufacture in terms of providing supplies, which deals with issues including high & low power voltage and system shut off problems. The technology proves beneficial as the power supply control can be managed including management of load during its operation. It exhibits distinct components; advances power density, decrease carbon footprints in culmination with faster time to market and maintain power density that enables optimizing the control levels.

Flexibility of the power supplies can prove their benefits by providing adjustability which includes startup time and threshold management. Digital controller provides facility like load share, hot-swap mode, low power standby mode or green mode which automates the functioning of the system. These factors initiate control algorithms that enable the power supply to adapt to changing conditions. Point of differentiation provided by the controller is the implementation of security codes that protects from any unauthorized user within the controller.

Regional Insight:

North America is anticipated to grow at healthy rate owing to growing demand for medical equipment, emergence of innovative power backups India at the same time is expected to witness an increase in demand for DC-DC and AC-DC power supplies due to large investments and demand for electric devices.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark